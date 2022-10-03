Minnis lying machine still telling LIES! Beware Bahamas!

For Immediate release

Statement on Inaccurate Social Media Post on Road Traffic Department

The Ministry of Transport and Housing has been advised of a social media post advising that the Road Traffic Department is “not renewing driver’s licence if you don’t have a vehicle.”

Members of the public are advised that the post is false.

The Road Traffic Act does not require individuals to own a vehicle to renew their driver’s licence.

The Road Traffic Department can be contacted at (242) 604 5402 for additional information.

The Ministry of Transport and the Road Traffic Department are committed to serving the public.

October 3rd, 2022

Ministry of Transport & Housing

Commonwealth of The Bahamas