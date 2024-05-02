Minnis will nominate Friday morning and will move a court injunction to block Pintard planted delegates!!!

Former PM Minnis has filed in court an injunction blocking all illegal delegates planted by Leader Pintard for the uncoming Convention June 1st….

HUBERT MINNIS

NASSAU| The political gloves are off as former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has informed Free National Movement (FNM) supporters that he will nominate for the position of FNM Leader on Friday.

Minnis made the decision to challenge party leader Michael Pintard after canvassing party supporters to determine whether he stands a chance in beating the Marco City MP.

Since Pintard’s election to the top FNM post, Minnis has been blatantly plotting his return as he felt he got the short end of the stick when the party’s embarrassing loss to the Philip “Brave” Davis-led Progressive Liberal Party forced him to take a backseat so that he could lick his political wounds.

Minnis is considered to be the least popular prime minister The Bahamas has ever had, making a comeback seem impossible.

However, the party’s wipeout in the West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election in 2023 gave him the reassurance he was seeking that Pintard’s brand of leadership has not resonated with voters.

Minnis has the support of several senior FNMs, including his former Deputy Prime Minister Desmond Bannister, former Minister of Health Renward Wells and former Attorney General Carl Bethel.

