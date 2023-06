NASSAU| Kishanna Bowe’s brother told a reporter she left a note on Tuesday saying she was joining a “Christian Orthodox” faith.

The brother says she was spotted with her dog at various places yesterday, including Potter’s Cay dock and on Paradise Island.

The teenager’s brother is asking anybody who may see her not to call out to her, and to not let her leave your sight until relatives come.

We understand she is since returned home. Last spotted at Atlantis PI.

We report yinner decide!