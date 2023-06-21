The Governor General receives Special Invites to the Golden Jubilee Independence Anniversary Celebrations

His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith and Marine J. Brown.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith received his ‘Special Invitations’ to the upcoming Golden Jubilee Independence Anniversary celebrations of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

The invitations are wrapped in a black velvet box adorned with a ribbon in colours of the National Flag, with the number 50 emblazoned on the front. The invitations are for the National Events scheduled, inclusive of the Beat Retreat, the Pre-Independence Golden Jubilee Cultural Show and Tattoo at Clifford Park, and the State Reception.

Royal Bahamas Defence Force Marine, J. Brown, pictured, delivered the invitations to His Excellency on June 20, 2023 at the Office of the Governor General.



(Photo/Zhivago McPhee, National Independence Secretariat)