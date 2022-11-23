Mr Clarence Harrison from The Paint Place passes

Breaking Statement| It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Mr. Clarence Harrison.

Mr. Harrison, or Harri, as he was most affectionately called, was a diligent, dependable employee of The Paint Place since it’s inception.

He was with the company for 29 years having also worked for the Maura family at Maura Lumber. Harri was well loved by his colleagues and it was a privilege to work alongside him.

His experience and product knowledge was unmatched.

Harri was the Purchasing Manager and will be missed by the many suppliers, clients, and friends who relied on his expertise of his more than 50 year career in the paint and hardware industry.

Moreover, Mr Harrison was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He was a member of Calvary Bible church where he served faithfully.

He was a light in this world, and now we need to continue shining his light by carrying it within us in our own lives.

May his soul rest in peace.