Mr Nehemiah Francis

Nassau| Breaking news coming into BP tonight confirms that passing of Retired Customs Officer Mr Nehemiah Francis. He was 75-years-old.

He passed away quietly at home today.

He was husband of Mrs Shirley Francis, children; Lynette, Wayne and Kristy. He was also the brother of Judy Francis, Rev. Henry Francis (of BFM), Wellington and Deidre Francis.

BP expresses our deep condolences to the family and pray that the God of All Mercies Grant Him Rest Eternal in the Heavens.