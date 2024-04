Mrs Ann Marie Davis at Centreville Primary.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Spouse of the Prime Minister, Mrs. Ann Marie Davis presented Breadfruit Trees and Breadfruit Colouring Books to schools: H.O. Nash Junior High School, T.G. Glover Primary School, Centerville Primary School, Palmdale Primary School and Claridge Primary School, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)

