National Honours announced by Sir Cornelius Smith Governor-General

In accordance with the provisions of the National Honours Act, His Excellency, the Governor-General, The Most Honourable Sir Cornelius Smith, O.N., G.C.M.G., Chancellor of the Societies of Honour, is pleased to announce the 2022 conferral of awards under the National Honours Act to Citizens of The Bahamas.

In making the announcements, His Excellency stated “that these Citizens, some of whom are being awarded posthumously, are being recognized for their outstanding service in various areas of our National Development, and I extend congratulations to them”.

His Excellency continued, “Further, as Chancellor, I also extend sincere congratulations to the Families of those Honourees who have died, and whose dedicated service and memories will ever be with us”.

Order of The Bahamas

 Hon. Philip Bethel, Companion

 Gail Saunders. Companion

 Rev. Dr. Michael Symonette, Officer

 Rupert Roberts Jr., Officer

 George Myers, Member

 Judge Joseph Strachan, Member

 Hon. Henry Bowen, Companion (Posthumously)

 Hon. Cadwell Armbrister, Companion (Posthumously)

 Sir Clement Maynard, Companion (Posthumously)

 Hon. Carlton Francis, Companion (Posthumously)

 Anthony Roberts, Companion (Posthumously)

 Sir Kendal Isaacs, Companion (Posthumously)

 Hon. Norman Solomon, Companion (Posthumously)

 Hon. J. Oswald Ingraham, Companion (Posthumously)

 Robert Hanlon Symonette, Companion (Posthumously)

 Sir Durward Knowles,Companion (Posthumously)

 Emmanuel Osadebay, Officer (Posthumously)

 Judge Neville Smith, Member (Posthumously)

Order of Distinction

 Dr. Conville Brown, Companion

 George Weech, Companion

 Neko Grant, Companion

 Raleigh Butler II, Companion

 Obie Ferguson Jr., Companion

 Vylma Thompson Curling, Companion

 Paul A. O. Rolle, Companion

 Ellison Greenslade, Companion

 Anthony Ferguson, Companion

 Paul Farquharson, Companion

 Reginald Ferguson, Companion

 Michael Major, Officer

 Ishmael Lightbourne, Officer

 Gene Sands, Officer

 Dorcena Nixon Rolle, Officer

 Dr. Nelson Clarke, Officer

 Sybil Curtis, Officer

 Celeste Lockhart, Officer

 Barbara Cartwright, Officer

 Kenrick O. Murray, Officer

 Senior Commander Amos Rolle, Companion (Posthumously)

 Captain Simpson Penn, Companion (Posthumously)

 Persis Rodgers, Officer (Posthumously)

Order of Merit

 Pastor David Burrows, Companion

 Warren Rolle, Companion

 Cecil Thompson, Companion

 Frankie Hinzey, Companion

 Bishop Ellis Farrington, Companion

 Ansel Saunders, Companion

 Romeo Farrington, Companion

 Gregory Burrows, Companion

 Austin Knowles Sr., Companion

 Paul Smith, Companion

 Bishop Lawrence Rolle, Companion

 Wellington Miller, Companion

 Pastor Jeremiah Duncombe, Companion

 Anthony Robinson, Companion

 Maurice Tynes, Companion

 Mario Donato, Companion

 Louis Hanchell, Officer

 Khandi Gibson, Officer

 Alpheus “Hawk” Finlayson, Officer

 Philip Burrows, Officer

 Sonia Cox Hamilton, Officer

 Denise Mortimer, Officer

 Pearlene Cartwright, Officer

 Elder Cora McPhee, Officer

 Francina Horton, Officer

 Gloria Ferguson, Officer

 Nathe Russell, Officer

 Andrea Gibson, Officer

 Godfrey Eneas, Officer

 Lawrence Burnside, Officer

 Mark Knowles, Officer

 Della Thomas, Officer

 Mychal Thompson, Officer

 Dr. Norman Gay, Officer

 Winfred Russell, Officer

 Oswald Moore, Officer

 Churchhill Tener-Knowles, Officer

 Leo Rolle, Officer

 Ali Culmer, Officer

 Winton “Tappy” Davis, Officer

 Andy Knowles, Officer

 Rex Burnside, Officer

 Allan Ingraham, Officer

 Ed Smith, Officer

 Phil Antonio, Officer

 Florence “Flo” Rolle, Officer

 Captain Ekron Pratt, Officer

 Rev. Dr. Alonzo Hinsey, Officer

 Frances Le’de’e, Officer

 Yonell Justilien, Officer

 Marie Ferguson, Officer

 Sonja Knowles, Officer

 Pericles Maillis, Officer

 Vernal Sands, Officer

 Cynthia Wells, Officer

 Mario Simms, Officer

 Bobby “Baylor” Fernander, Officer

 Shelton Beneby, Officer

 William Munnings, Officer

 Rev. Dr. Charles Rolle, Officer

 Angela Pratt Rolle, Officer

 Tammy Ferguson Culmer, Officer

 Edward Penn, Member

 Anita Doherty, Member (Posthumously)

 Rev. Gilbert Rolle, Officer

 Jason Albury, Member

 Randy Ferguson, Member

 Richard Manning, Member

 Jenson Burrows, Member

 Sean Smith, Member

 Brad Thompson, Member

 Ricky Martin, Member

 Bishop B. Wenith Davis, Companion (Posthumously)

 Edison Armbrister, Officer (Posthumously)

 Bertram “Cowboy” Musgrove, Officer (Posthumously)

 William “Yahama Bahama” Brennan, Officer (Posthumously)

 Elisha Obed, Officer (Posthumously)

 Carl Minns, Officer (Posthumously)

 Leon “Apache” Knowles, Officer (Posthumously)

 Leonard “Boston Blackie” Miller, Officer (Posthumously)

 Natasha Newbold, Officer (Posthumously)

 Kevin “Kimbo Slice” Ferguson, Officer (Posthumously)

 Sloan Farrington, Officer (Posthumously)

 Cecil Cooke, Officer Posthumously)

 Rolle Gray, Officer (Posthumously)

 Billy Lowe, Officer (Posthumously)

 Sir Durward Knowles, Officer (Posthumously)

 Osborne “Ank” Rahming, Officer (Posthumously)

 Hezron Moxey, Officer (Posthumously)

 Willard Cunningham, Officer (Posthumously)

 Bishop Albert Hepburn, Member (Posthumously)

 Rev. Fr. Addison Turnquest, Member (Posthumously)

 Billy Rolle, Member (Posthumously)

 Andre Rodgers,Companion(Posthumously)

Order of Lignum Vitae

 Marine Seaman Edward Williams (Posthumously)

 Marine Seaman Austin Smith (Posthumously)

 Marine Seaman David Tucker (Posthumously)

 Able Seaman Fenrick Sturrup (Posthumously)

Medals for Acts of Bravery

 Able Seaman Trevor Sands

 Michelet Meronard

 Captain Anthony Allens

 Force Chief Petty Officer Denzil Clarke

 Captain Whitfield Neely

 Chief Petty Officer Anthony Russell

 Chief Petty Officer Eugene Thompson

 John Wallace

 Leading Seaman Willard Saunders

 Force Chief Petty Officer Peterson James

 Samuel Mackey

 Able Seaman Cladwell Farrington Sr.

 Force Chief Petty Officer Gregory Curry

 Petty Officer Leo Kirby (Posthumously)

 Marine Seaman Edward Williams (Posthumously)

 Marine Seaman Austin Smith (Posthumously)

 Marine Seaman David Tucker (Posthumously)

 Able Seaman Fenrick Sturrup (Posthumously)

 Chief Petty Officer Oscar Miller (Posthumously)

 Sub Lieutenant Wilfred Sands (Posthumously)

Distinguished Service Medal

 Deslene Cumberbatch-Lowe

 Melford Clarke

 Aldeka Thompson

 Beverly Thomas Taylor

 Winifred Murphy

 Patricia Bethel

 Vanderson Ferguson

 Yvonne Moncur

 Sharon Rose-Hutchinson

 Alice Inniss

 William Saunders

 Olive Minnis

 Debra Strachan

 Jeffery Forbes

 William Swain

 Christine Lightbourne

 Mirley Conyers

 Wellington “Butch” Johnson

 Dr. Nizamuddin Bacchus

 Helen Stubbs

 Diana Thompson

 Joshua Culmer, Sr., JP

 Cheryl Lloyd-Pinder

 Fredrick Bonaby

 Margarette Thompson Bain

 Claudine Virgil

 Dr. Francina Thurston

 Christine Newbold Saunders

 James Pinder

 Inez Spence

 Daphne Sawyer

 Nurse Linda Stuart

 Ashley Saunders

 Fabian Stuart

 Barbara Checkley

 Mark Scott

 Henry Bain

 Luden Gibson

 Francita Neely

 Charlene Curry

 Rev.Irene Rolle (Posthumously)

Badge of Honour

 Nyoschi Brown

 Kennard Mackey

 Letita Campbell Parker

 Father Don Haynes

 Lofton Neely

 Levada Ingraham

 Diane Smith

 Stephen Hanna

 Valdamae Rahming

 Maryanne Colebrooke Marshall

 Robertha Edgecombe

 Pandora Evans

 Vyreen Bain

 Sheila Blatch

 Maxwell Roberts

 Mable Stubbs

 Veronica Saunders(Posthumously)

 Patrick Roberts Sr.

 Vera Chase(Posthumously)

 Jacqueline Estevez

Further, His Excellency, the Governor-General, acting in accordance with Section 4: 5(a) of the National Honours (Amendment) Act, 2022 is pleased to recognize the following persons for long and exceptional service to the Governor-General:

 Evardo Cox

 Albertha Nairn

 Sheila Andrews

 Sandra Curry-Gibson

 Michelle Ferguson

 Steve Pennerman

 Beverley Wallace-Whitfield

 Bernice Bowe

 Jacklyn Murray (Posthumously)

 June Maura (Posthumously)

 Juliette Barnwell (Posthumously)

July 10th,2022 Nassau,N.P., Bahamas

