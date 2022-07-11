National Honours announced by Sir Cornelius Smith Governor-General

In accordance with the provisions of the National Honours Act, His Excellency, the Governor-General, The Most Honourable Sir Cornelius Smith, O.N., G.C.M.G., Chancellor of the Societies of Honour, is pleased to announce the 2022 conferral of awards under the National Honours Act to Citizens of The Bahamas.
In making the announcements, His Excellency stated “that these Citizens, some of whom are being awarded posthumously, are being recognized for their outstanding service in various areas of our National Development, and I extend congratulations to them”.
His Excellency continued, “Further, as Chancellor, I also extend sincere congratulations to the Families of those Honourees who have died, and whose dedicated service and memories will ever be with us”.
Order of The Bahamas
Hon. Philip Bethel, Companion
Gail Saunders. Companion
Rev. Dr. Michael Symonette, Officer
Rupert Roberts Jr., Officer
George Myers, Member
Judge Joseph Strachan, Member
Hon. Henry Bowen, Companion (Posthumously)
Hon. Cadwell Armbrister, Companion (Posthumously)
Sir Clement Maynard, Companion (Posthumously)
Hon. Carlton Francis, Companion (Posthumously)
Anthony Roberts, Companion (Posthumously)
Sir Kendal Isaacs, Companion (Posthumously)
Hon. Norman Solomon, Companion (Posthumously)
Hon. J. Oswald Ingraham, Companion (Posthumously)
Robert Hanlon Symonette, Companion (Posthumously)
Sir Durward Knowles,Companion (Posthumously)
Emmanuel Osadebay, Officer (Posthumously)
Judge Neville Smith, Member (Posthumously)
Order of Distinction
Dr. Conville Brown, Companion
George Weech, Companion
Neko Grant, Companion
Raleigh Butler II, Companion
Obie Ferguson Jr., Companion
Vylma Thompson Curling, Companion
Paul A. O. Rolle, Companion
Ellison Greenslade, Companion
Anthony Ferguson, Companion
Paul Farquharson, Companion
Reginald Ferguson, Companion
Michael Major, Officer
Ishmael Lightbourne, Officer
Gene Sands, Officer
Dorcena Nixon Rolle, Officer
Dr. Nelson Clarke, Officer
Sybil Curtis, Officer
Celeste Lockhart, Officer
Barbara Cartwright, Officer
Kenrick O. Murray, Officer
Senior Commander Amos Rolle, Companion (Posthumously)
Captain Simpson Penn, Companion (Posthumously)
Persis Rodgers, Officer (Posthumously)
Order of Merit
Pastor David Burrows, Companion
Warren Rolle, Companion
Cecil Thompson, Companion
Frankie Hinzey, Companion
Bishop Ellis Farrington, Companion
Ansel Saunders, Companion
Romeo Farrington, Companion
Gregory Burrows, Companion
Austin Knowles Sr., Companion
Paul Smith, Companion
Bishop Lawrence Rolle, Companion
Wellington Miller, Companion
Pastor Jeremiah Duncombe, Companion
Anthony Robinson, Companion
Maurice Tynes, Companion
Mario Donato, Companion
Louis Hanchell, Officer
Khandi Gibson, Officer
Alpheus “Hawk” Finlayson, Officer
Philip Burrows, Officer
Sonia Cox Hamilton, Officer
Denise Mortimer, Officer
Pearlene Cartwright, Officer
Elder Cora McPhee, Officer
Francina Horton, Officer
Gloria Ferguson, Officer
Nathe Russell, Officer
Andrea Gibson, Officer
Godfrey Eneas, Officer
Lawrence Burnside, Officer
Mark Knowles, Officer
Della Thomas, Officer
Mychal Thompson, Officer
Dr. Norman Gay, Officer
Winfred Russell, Officer
Oswald Moore, Officer
Churchhill Tener-Knowles, Officer
Leo Rolle, Officer
Ali Culmer, Officer
Winton “Tappy” Davis, Officer
Andy Knowles, Officer
Rex Burnside, Officer
Allan Ingraham, Officer
Ed Smith, Officer
Phil Antonio, Officer
Florence “Flo” Rolle, Officer
Captain Ekron Pratt, Officer
Rev. Dr. Alonzo Hinsey, Officer
Frances Le’de’e, Officer
Yonell Justilien, Officer
Marie Ferguson, Officer
Sonja Knowles, Officer
Pericles Maillis, Officer
Vernal Sands, Officer
Cynthia Wells, Officer
Mario Simms, Officer
Bobby “Baylor” Fernander, Officer
Shelton Beneby, Officer
William Munnings, Officer
Rev. Dr. Charles Rolle, Officer
Angela Pratt Rolle, Officer
Tammy Ferguson Culmer, Officer
Edward Penn, Member
Anita Doherty, Member (Posthumously)
Rev. Gilbert Rolle, Officer
Jason Albury, Member
Randy Ferguson, Member
Richard Manning, Member
Jenson Burrows, Member
Sean Smith, Member
Brad Thompson, Member
Ricky Martin, Member
Bishop B. Wenith Davis, Companion (Posthumously)
Edison Armbrister, Officer (Posthumously)
Bertram “Cowboy” Musgrove, Officer (Posthumously)
William “Yahama Bahama” Brennan, Officer (Posthumously)
Elisha Obed, Officer (Posthumously)
Carl Minns, Officer (Posthumously)
Leon “Apache” Knowles, Officer (Posthumously)
Leonard “Boston Blackie” Miller, Officer (Posthumously)
Natasha Newbold, Officer (Posthumously)
Kevin “Kimbo Slice” Ferguson, Officer (Posthumously)
Sloan Farrington, Officer (Posthumously)
Cecil Cooke, Officer Posthumously)
Rolle Gray, Officer (Posthumously)
Billy Lowe, Officer (Posthumously)
Sir Durward Knowles, Officer (Posthumously)
Osborne “Ank” Rahming, Officer (Posthumously)
Hezron Moxey, Officer (Posthumously)
Willard Cunningham, Officer (Posthumously)
Bishop Albert Hepburn, Member (Posthumously)
Rev. Fr. Addison Turnquest, Member (Posthumously)
Billy Rolle, Member (Posthumously)
Andre Rodgers,Companion(Posthumously)
Order of Lignum Vitae
Marine Seaman Edward Williams (Posthumously)
Marine Seaman Austin Smith (Posthumously)
Marine Seaman David Tucker (Posthumously)
Able Seaman Fenrick Sturrup (Posthumously)
Medals for Acts of Bravery
Able Seaman Trevor Sands
Michelet Meronard
Captain Anthony Allens
Force Chief Petty Officer Denzil Clarke
Captain Whitfield Neely
Chief Petty Officer Anthony Russell
Chief Petty Officer Eugene Thompson
John Wallace
Leading Seaman Willard Saunders
Force Chief Petty Officer Peterson James
Samuel Mackey
Able Seaman Cladwell Farrington Sr.
Force Chief Petty Officer Gregory Curry
Petty Officer Leo Kirby (Posthumously)
Marine Seaman Edward Williams (Posthumously)
Marine Seaman Austin Smith (Posthumously)
Marine Seaman David Tucker (Posthumously)
Able Seaman Fenrick Sturrup (Posthumously)
Chief Petty Officer Oscar Miller (Posthumously)
Sub Lieutenant Wilfred Sands (Posthumously)
Distinguished Service Medal
Deslene Cumberbatch-Lowe
Melford Clarke
Aldeka Thompson
Beverly Thomas Taylor
Winifred Murphy
Patricia Bethel
Vanderson Ferguson
Yvonne Moncur
Sharon Rose-Hutchinson
Alice Inniss
William Saunders
Olive Minnis
Debra Strachan
Jeffery Forbes
William Swain
Christine Lightbourne
Mirley Conyers
Wellington “Butch” Johnson
Dr. Nizamuddin Bacchus
Helen Stubbs
Diana Thompson
Joshua Culmer, Sr., JP
Cheryl Lloyd-Pinder
Fredrick Bonaby
Margarette Thompson Bain
Claudine Virgil
Dr. Francina Thurston
Christine Newbold Saunders
James Pinder
Inez Spence
Daphne Sawyer
Nurse Linda Stuart
Ashley Saunders
Fabian Stuart
Barbara Checkley
Mark Scott
Henry Bain
Luden Gibson
Francita Neely
Charlene Curry
Rev.Irene Rolle (Posthumously)
Badge of Honour
Nyoschi Brown
Kennard Mackey
Letita Campbell Parker
Father Don Haynes
Lofton Neely
Levada Ingraham
Diane Smith
Stephen Hanna
Valdamae Rahming
Maryanne Colebrooke Marshall
Robertha Edgecombe
Pandora Evans
Vyreen Bain
Sheila Blatch
Maxwell Roberts
Mable Stubbs
Veronica Saunders(Posthumously)
Patrick Roberts Sr.
Vera Chase(Posthumously)
Jacqueline Estevez
Further, His Excellency, the Governor-General, acting in accordance with Section 4: 5(a) of the National Honours (Amendment) Act, 2022 is pleased to recognize the following persons for long and exceptional service to the Governor-General:
Evardo Cox
Albertha Nairn
Sheila Andrews
Sandra Curry-Gibson
Michelle Ferguson
Steve Pennerman
Beverley Wallace-Whitfield
Bernice Bowe
Jacklyn Murray (Posthumously)
June Maura (Posthumously)
Juliette Barnwell (Posthumously)
July 10th,2022
Nassau,N.P.,
Bahamas
