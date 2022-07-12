State Reception Celebrates the 49th Independence Anniversary of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas

A Cake Cutting Ceremony during the State Reception commemorating the 49th Independence Anniversary of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas under the theme, “Proud to be Bahamian”. The event was staged at Baha Mar Convention Centre on Monday, July 11, 2022. Pictured from left are Leander Brice; Her Excellency the Hon. Leslia Miller-Brice, Bahamas Ambassador to CARICOM and Chairperson of the National Independence Committee; the Hon. Michael Pintard, Leader of the Opposition; Mrs. Ann Marie Davis; the Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister; Sir Cornelius; Lady Smith; Sir Brian Moree, Chief Justice; Lady Moree; the Hon. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minster of Tourism, Investments and Aviation and Mrs. Cecilia Cooper.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – A State Reception was held celebrating the 49th Independence Anniversary of Commonwealth of The Bahamas, under the theme “Proud to be Bahamian”.

The event was staged at Baha Mar Convention Centre on Monday, July 11, 2022, which was observed as the holiday.

Scores of guests gathered in the convention centre which was adorned with Bahamian flags hanging from the ceiling and attached to walls and columns with patriotic fervour. An added attraction was that of artists painting images on site.

Table centerpieces of flowers also reflected the aquamarine gold and black colours of the National Flag, while tasty treats from the buffet included conch fritters, crab cakes, grouper; and a pale blue-coloured sky-juice concoction, wine and other drinks were served.

Her Excellency Leslia Miller-Brice, Bahamas Ambassador to CARICOM and Chairperson of the National Independence Committee, received dignitaries at the entrance of the convention centre, upon their arrival.

The guest list was headed by Governor General His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith, and Lady Smith; Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis and Mrs. Ann Marie Davis; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper and Mrs. Cecilia Cooper; Chief Justice Sir Brian Moree and Lady Moree; Leader of the Opposition the Hon. Michael Pintard; and dignitaries and guests from a cross-section of the community.

Once in the ballroom, the Royal Bahamas Police Force Pop Band played the National Anthem, ‘March On, Bahamaland,’ followed by the ceremonial ‘Cutting of the Independence Cake and Toast’ by the governor general.

The State Reception capped off days of activities marking the 49th Independence Celebrations, which kicked off on July 1 with National Pride Day Flag Raising Ceremony throughout the country.

The 49th Independence Celebrations are being held with anticipation of the 50th anniversary jubilee Independence celebrations in 2023. A National Independence Committee was formed with Her Excellency Leslia Miller-Brice as Chair for the 49th, 50th, and 51st Independence Celebrations.