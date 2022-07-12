Ministry of Health & Wellness



POSITIVE CASE OF IMPORTED MALARIA IDENTIFIED IN COUNTRY



The Ministry of Health & Wellness wishes to advise members of the public that a positive case of imported malaria was confirmed in New Providence today. The patient affected is a Bahamian Male in his mid-thirties who travelled to West Africa. The patient is receiving treatment in a private facility and a full recovery is expected.



The Ministry of Health & Wellness has activated its contact tracing and surveillance teams in light of this confirmation and will provide updates to the public should they become necessary. Persons are also advised to adhere to vector control protocols which diminish catchment areas where mosquito larvae can grow.



Malaria is not endemic to The Bahamas and the last reported case of local transmission was more than ten years ago.