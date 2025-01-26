New mother shot dead in Bain Town – Second homicide in one day

Scenes of that second homicide in the capital.

NASSAU| The mother of a newborn baby was shot dead on Sunday afternoon. The tragedy took place on Finlayson Street around 3pm.

According to police, the occupants of a silver Jeep opened fire on a group of people.

The 23-year-old mother was sitting in a car when she was shot. She died as she was being taken to the hospital in a private car.

Tragically, the victim reportedly had a baby three days ago.

Mario Brown

Meanwhile, Bahamas Press reported gang leader has been shot and killed in the Coopers Terrace community of Kemp Road this morning.

Mario Brown is dead after he was ambushed by three gunmen outside of a home in Cooper’s Terrace Sunday morning. He becomes the country’s 4th homicide victim.

The incident unfolding shortly before 10am.

