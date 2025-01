This is a file photo and is not the photo of the actual victim.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning a one year old child has drowned in a bucket according to police.

Reports confirm the incident unfolded in the Gambier Community while a sister and aunt were home when the incident unfolded.

It was reported that the child slipped and fell into a bucket and was discovered unresponsive in the bucket. The child was taken to Doctor’s Hospital Blake Road where the toddler was declared dead.

We report yinner decide!