NEW PROVIDENCE man on bail for murder gunned down in Rollesville, Exuma…

Melique Fernander

EXUMA| A man on bail who was accused of murder on New Providence was shot dead in Rollesville, Exuma last night.

Police have told us Melique Fernander,, who was not a native of the island, was shot dead yesterday. How the conditions of his bail permitted him to be outside the capital is serious.

He joins a high number of successful bail applicants who didn’t make it to trial.

Meanwhile gunshots could be heard in Kemp Road following the murder. We are still unsure of what caused that reaction, however, police said they had the situation under control.

We report yinner decide!