Man on bail for double murder in Pinewood in 2018 murdered in Exuma last night…

NASSAU| The man who murdered two citizens in Pinewood and attempted to kill another lost his life last night in Rollesville, Exuma.

Malik Fernander, 22, was on bail and hanging out in Exuma on bail. Back in 2018 he was charged with double homicide one count of attempted murder. Court dockets alleged Fenrander – being concerned with another – caused the deaths of Rashad Bethel and D’Siorn Symonette and attempted to murder Roland Brown on February 16.

Symonette was just walking in the area when bullets fly in his direction killing him as he was making his way home. How sad! He was an aspiring architect.

How Fernander got on Exuma on bail is still concerning.

BP warned criminals to leave the country if they know they are in criminal behaviors.

