Young Bahamian leaders shine at COP27

PM Davis: Standing up for The Bahamas on climate change is the fight of our time, and it’s a battle for our whole country to engage in. That’s why I am so proud of the young Bahamian activists who are fighting alongside me at the United Nations Climate Change Conference for the country we love so much.

This past week Bahamian climate activists worked alongside their global counterparts to share strategies for mobilizing their generation in this great fight. I had an opportunity to attend one of their sessions with our Bahamian Youth Climate Ambassador, Bradley Watson. We talked about the role young people have in shaping the climate debate and how world leaders can include them in climate change policy-making processes and agendas.

It was inspiring to see our young leaders turn their anger and passion into action. They made me proud, and I leave COP27 more hopeful because of them.