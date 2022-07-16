NEWS Happening now…

BP Breaking| Condolences are once again being shared to members of the RBPF on the passing of Mr. PATRICK Minnis.

Mother Pratt appointed Deputy Governor-General

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Cynthia A. Pratt was sworn-in as Deputy to the Governor General by Chief Justice Sir Brian Moree during a brief ceremony at the Office of the Governor General, July 15, 2022. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Beaumont Todd, author of ‘Thank You Mama,’ presented a copy of his book to Deputy to the Governor General Cynthia A. Pratt, during a courtesy call at the Office of the Governor General, Friday, July 15, 2022. (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson)

—

14 CUBAN NATIIONALS APPREHENDED

On Saturday, 9th July, 2022, United States Coast Guard (USCG) intercepted fourteen (14) Cuban nationals onboard a vessel in waters near Dog Rock off Bimini. The group consisting of thirteen (13) males and one (1) female were subsequently turned over to Immigration officials in Grand Bahama on Wednesday, 13th July 2022, for processing.

The Department exercised all COVID-19 protocols as the health, welfare, and safety of our officers and migrants remain the highest priority. The group was transported to the Carmichael Road Detention on Thursday, 14th July 2022, and await deportation.

For more information, contact the Department’s Public Relations Unit at 1-242-322-7530, visit

our website at www.immigration.gov.bs, or call our Investigation hotline anonymously at 1-242-

604-0249.