Banker gets same-sex with minor withdrawn by DPP!

Who is left to protect the children dem from violations?

Magistrate Court

Nassau| The DPP FRANKLYN WILLIAMS has withdrawn a case involving Paul Delroy Lewis, a 40-year-old banker, who was caught having sex with a 14-year-old boy on a secluded beach in Southern New Providence back in 2019.

Police found the pair naked as dey born in a compromising position on the beach.

The trial was to begin on Wednesday July 13, but now every including BP is learning case has been withdrawn.

Now yinner know this will not sit well with da PUBLIC.

WE GA WAIT FOR CIVIL SOCIETY TO COMMENT ON THIS BREAKING DEVELOPMENT! (Especially those members of the cloth aka da church dem).

WE REPORT YINNER DECIDE!