Rello Williams was shot this afternoon.

BREAKING| Bahamas Press is presently deep inside PMH where a man Rello Williams has been shot in the Kennedy SubDivision.

Now Williams did not die in this incident. And we add there has not been one murder since Clayton Fernander took over the RBPF over a week ago.

When last in Nassau yinner heard there has not been one murder incident. RBPF KEEP UP THE GREAT WORK!