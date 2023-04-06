One More Day to Carifta Aliv 2023….

Prime Minister, Hon Philip Davis attends 2023 CARIFTA pep rally

PM DAVIS: Any time a Bahamian track and field athlete competes in the Olympics, World Games, or World Relays, the other contestants start to sweat even before the race has started. We’re a little country with a big reputation! And let me tell you — we have lots of new stars on the horizon. Cheering on our CARIFTA team at yesterday’s pep rally was an honour.

I was so inspired by the athletes who make up team Bahamas from across our country, representing their schools, communities, and islands. May God bless all of our athletes, their coaches, their families, and their fans!

