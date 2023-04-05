Former FNM Women’s Assoc President sent to jail by a judge for an unpaid debt!

Caron Shepherd

By Thegallery242.com

NASSAU| Former President of the Free National Movement (FNM) Women’s Association Caron Shepherd will spend the night in jail after she failed to adhere to a court order to pay an outstanding bill.

The Magistrates Court had reportedly given Shepherd multiple opportunities to pay thousands of dollars owed. However, she failed to comply and was, today, committed to prison until she pays off her debt.

This matter has enraged some FNM supporters who are calling on the wealthy members of the opposition party to step up and pay the money owed to save Shepherd the embarrassment of jail time after she served the party for many years.

Shepherd was a longtime member of the FNM before she stopped being a card carrying member to join the United Coalition Movement.

According to party insiders, leader Michael Pintard and former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis – who is a millionaire according to his political declaration form – are not willing to pay the money to set Shepherd free as she no longer supports the party.

The same goes for FNM Chairman Dr. Duane Sands who is a highly successful cardiovascular surgeon.

Minnis has seen his fortune increase in recent years. In 2021, he listed his net worth at $14,048,902, up from the $12.6 million he declared in 2017.

Ahead of the 2021 General Election, Dr. Sands declared a net worth of $6,958,000. Among his assets are $3.4 million in securities and investments and $3.56 million in real estate. His total income is $601,000.