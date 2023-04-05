MINISTER Coleby-Davis featured in Global Magazine…

NASSAU| Recently Minister of Transport and Housing, Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis sat down with Foreign Policy (FP) magazine for an interview.

Minister Coleby-Davis was featured along with Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Hon. Philip “Brave” Davis and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation, Hon. I. Chester Cooper

FP is an American news publication – founded in 1970 that focuses on global affairs, current events, and international policy.

During the interview, Minister Coleby-Davis spoke about the maritime sector and more importantly our growing ship registry.

As evidence of significant growth, The Bahamas welcomed its largest ship and first floating LNG vessel to the flag in 2022. At 346,165 gross tonnage, the CORAL-SUL FLNG, is also the largest vessel of any type on the ship registry.

The feature in FP also comes at a important time for The Bahamas, as our nation recently reaffirmed its candidature for re-election to Category C of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Minister Coleby-Davis is committed to strengthening The Bahamas’ reputation as a respected leader in the global maritime arena and growing the ship registry for the benefit of all Bahamians.

