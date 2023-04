PM Davis and Health Minister Darville at Bimini Community Clinic.

NASSAU| The Davis Administration is focused on shoring up the capacity of our health care system and, with renovations to the Alice Town Community Clinic set to begin shortly, Bimini residents will soon have improved access to quality medical care on their island.

Alice Town Community Clinic upgrades will also provide employment opportunities for PHA Academy graduates, who are expected to be sent to Bimini to assist with the expansion of medical services available there.