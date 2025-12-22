Owner of ‘Da Crib’ and former DNA candidate Mario “Ducky” Lockhart becomes homicide victim #79

Mario “Ducky” Lockhart

NASSAU| Police were busy once again on early Monday morning processing the country’s latest homicide scene which unfolded on Fort Charlotte during an event.

Shot dead was former DNA candidate Mario “Ducky” Lockhart who was once successfully ratified for the Nassau Village seat.

Owner of ‘Da CRIB’ Lockart was working at a private event in Fort Charlotte when he was approached sometime before 2am by a gunman with ski mask and shot multiple times.

Emergency Service responded to the scene and pronounced Lockhart lifeless.

Police have opened a homicide investigation which now records the 79th incident for the year.

