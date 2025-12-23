Two catholics Jamain Carey and Arnoldi Simms in the same community Munnings Road (West Ridge) – found dead just days apart – in suspicious deaths! 

Jamain Carey’s wife goes NOWHERE without him – Was the St. Joseph Catholic churchman murdered on Pine Barren Road just off Joe Farrington Road?

Scenes from that mysterious accident which left Forty-six-year-old Jamain Carey dead. He was a former President of the St Joseph Catholic Mens Auxillary.

Arnold Simms, 61

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is now learning the male found dead following that crash on Pine Barren Road just off Joe Farrington Road around 9pm last week Wednesday to be the former President of St. Joseph Parish Men’s Auxiliary.

Forty-six-year-old Jamain Carey was found unresponsive inside his Chevy truck after he collided with a wall.

Carey was a landscaper and his wife is his administrator in the business. They were inseparable and were always together. ALWAYS! What happened on the night (December 17th) he crashed miles in the east far away from home is strange? Only real detectives could unlock this mystery.

Police now tell Bahamas Press that they responded to the incident and is now understanding that the punctures on his chest are inconsistent with those of a traffic accident. Was he placed in his truck after being held against his will? Was the accident a setup? And what does CCTV show with him traveling in his vehicle along the Prince Charles corridor?

But there is a more deeper suspicion by BP with these recent stories.

The recent discovery of Arnoldi Simms a 61-year-old man dead with a cord around his neck on Thursday 6th December 2025 inside his home have left relatives shocked. Police said it was a suicide. Simms and his relatives are also a big-time catholics like Carey. Very involve in the church which does not believe in suicides. Both victims lived just around the corner in the Munnings Road Westridge Community. What are we missing here? And what are police saying about both incidents.

What is happening with these deaths we don’t know, but from BP investigation team something is not right and they both appear suspicious.

