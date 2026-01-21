Parliamentary Registration Department (PRD) Expands Voter Registration and Biometric Enrollment Efforts Across Grand Bahama

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas — The Parliamentary Registration Department (PRD) continues to mobilise its teams nationwide, with a strong focus on Grand Bahama. With up to six registration locations currently operating and additional sites planned, residents are encouraged to register to vote, enroll for the new biometric voter card and verify their information ahead of the upcoming General Election.

While officials emphasize that a biometric card is not required in order to vote, enrollment is strongly encouraged as part of the Department’s ongoing modernisation efforts. To further increase accessibility, the PRD now offers free mobile visits, which include voter registration, biometric enrollment, constituency transfers and voter record updates.

The new polycarbonate biometric voter card will act in place of the existing purple voter’s card. However, PRD officials stressed that no voter will be removed from the register or denied the right to vote for choosing not to participate in biometric enrollment. Participation remains voluntary and traditional verification methods will continue to be available. The Department also stated that it does not support fear-based messaging and will actively counter misinformation.

Parliamentary Commissioner Harrison Thompson said the initiative is part of a broader effort to revamp the electoral system and improve its integrity, security and efficiency.

“When a voter arrives at a verification station, they are encouraged to present a valid Bahamian passport. They will be asked a few simple questions to verify their identity and citizenship and then asked to pinpoint their residence on a digital or physical map to ensure they are registered in the correct constituency,” Thompson explained.

He added that the new system will address past discrepancies.

“In the past, we encountered situations where individuals living in the same household were placed in different constituencies based on the information provided. This new system will help prevent those errors and ensure voters are properly registered.”

Thompson also reaffirmed that biometric enrollment is optional.

“If a voter chooses not to have their biometric data recorded, they will still be eligible to vote. This is part of an incremental modernisation process that began in 2020. The legal framework for biometric use was established under the previous administration and we are continuing that work in line with international best practices, including recommendations from the Organization of American States.”

Data Protection Commissioner Mike Wright emphasised the importance of public trust and transparency.

“The card will include your name, photo, and voter registration number, and will be encrypted. My role is to ensure the protection and privacy of personal data. Citizens should feel confident that this process is secure and credible.”

Project Manager for the Electoral Management System, Lucretia Dean-Rolle, assured the public that all biometric data will be protected under strict international security protocols.

“The data will be stored in a highly secure offshore cloud, meeting ISO standards, complying with national data protection policies and adhering to international data protection agreements.”

She added that additional safeguards were implemented following amendments to the Parliamentary Elections Act in August 2025.

“It is now a criminal offense to use data for any purpose other than what it was intended for. Misuse of personal data is a serious violation; ethically, locally and internationally.”

PRD officials also revealed that the new system will incorporate QR code technology to prevent tampering and duplication. Additionally, a paper backup of the voter’s register will be maintained to ensure continuity and reliability during election operations.