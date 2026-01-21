Ministry of National Security facilitates Firearms Trafficking and Criminal Justice Training

Minister of National Security, the Hon. Wayne Munroe; Commodore Floyd Moxey, Royal Bahamas Defence Force; Don Cleare, Commissioner, Bahamas Department of Correctional Services; Permanent Secretary Cecilia Strachan, Ministry of National Security and the Registrar General’s Department; Robert Rodriguez Codesal, Crime Prevention & Criminal Justice Officer, United Nations Office on Drugs & Crime; and Taj Cassells, Analyst, CARICOM IMPACS, and other officials participated in the handover.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Ministry of National Security brought together stakeholders in a comprehensive training session to combat firearms trafficking deemed a threat to countrywide stability.

The training programme is facilitated by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), through its Global Firearms Programme, in collaboration with CARICOM IMPACS and with the support of Germany.

Minister of National Security the Hon. Wayne Munroe delivered the Keynote Address during the Opening Ceremony on Monday, January 19, 2026 at the Paul Farquharson Centre, Royal Bahamas Police Force Headquarters.

In underscoring the importance of the Firearms Trafficking and Criminal Justice Training programme, Mr. Munroe said that it is a “critically important training on combating illicit firearms trafficking.

“These weapons fuel gang violence, empower criminal enterprises, and undermine the rule of law. In The Bahamas, as across the Caribbean, we are determined to confront this threat with every tool at our disposal.”

The programme attracted investigators, analysts, prosecutors, customs officers, immigration officers, policy makers, and international partners.

Regarded as pieces of the puzzle, they were told that the illegal movement of firearms is not a single-agency problem. “It is a complex threat that fuels violence, empowers criminal organizations, and undermines the safety of our communities. It bridges the gap between transnational crime and local tragedy.”

The four-day training programme dove deep into the latest trends, typologies, and trafficking techniques. Presenters explored intelligence-led strategies, forensic tools, and successful prosecution models. They also examined successes, challenges, and opportunities through knowledge exchange and best practices.

Permanent Secretary Cecilia Strachan, Ministry of National Security and the Registrar General’s Department highlighted the objectives of the training.

They are:

1. To enhance understanding of the evolving landscape of illicit firearms trafficking;

2. To sharpen investigative and analytical tools to disrupt trafficking networks at every level; and,

3. To forge and strengthen the partnerships that comprise the country’s greatest force multiplier.

Mr. Munroe stressed that the programme is designed to enhance the capacity of law enforcement, judiciary and border control agencies.

“This training will equip our uniformed branches and judiciary personnel with advanced skills in firearms’ identification, detection, intelligence analysis, investigative techniques, and international cooperation. Knowledge is power and the knowledge gained … will directly strengthen our frontline response,” he said.

The minister also formally accepted a donation of surveillance drones from UNODC.

“This modern technology will be integrated into our existing security strategies by serving as a force multiplier for our security forces.

“These drones will work in collaboration with other crime fighting techniques and enhance our ability to monitor our vast borders and coastal areas, interdict illicit shipments, and gather vital intelligence, all while improving officer safety. This donation is a testament to innovative and practical partnership,” he said.

The minister explained that the equipment aligns perfectly with the national security objectives and the government’s commitment to regional frameworks such as the CARICOM Crime Gun Intelligence Unit and the Caribbean Firearms Roadmap.

“Further, it helps our nation to build a more resilient, coordinated and technically proficient regional front against the trafficking of illicit firearms,’

he said.

Also present were: Commodore Floyd Moxey, Commander of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force; Robert Rodriguez Codesal, Crime Prevention & Criminal Justice Officer, United Nations Office on Drugs & Crime; and Taj Cassells, Analyst, CARICOM IMPACS, and other officials.