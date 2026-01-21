Davis Cabinet to touch down on Grand Bahama next week Tuesday where more announcements will be made!

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC

FREEPORT| Prime Minister Philip Davis KC and his entire Cabinet will touch down on Grand Bahama this coming Tuesday to finalize decisions on the northern Bahama islands.

Additionally, PM Davis is also expected to interview and ratify all remaining candidates for the upcoming 2026 General Elections.

This week The Candidates Committee of the PLP hosted multiple interviews and approved more than 13 candidates to stand for the PLP.

Next week the meeting on Grand Bahama will close the field of candidates and make clear the path for the 2026 General Elections.

All we at BP says is this: It ain’t long nah!

We report yinner decide!