An 18-year-old male lube technician charged with the murder of cab driver Rocklyn Bootle at the Smith’s Motel

First homicide victim for 2026 51-year-old Rocklyn Bootle

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is now learning that police have cracked the case in the violent murder of that 51-year-old taxi driver.

Prosecutors charged an 18-year-old lube technician De-Kellson Thompson of Bamboo Town, New Providence, for the murder of Abaco native Rocklyn Bootle which unfolded on January 9th.

Bootle was found stabbed to death multiple times by the housekeeper in the Smith’s Motel on East Street South. She discovered him lifeless as she attempted to clean the room.

Bail was denied and Thompson next returns to court on June 15 to receive a voluntary bill of indictment papers that will fast-track his case to the Supreme Court for trial.

This incident recorded the first homicide for the year after weeks upon weeks of quiet.

QUESTION: WHY WOULD A 51-year-old married man lure an 18-year-old into a rat and roach motel on East Street south?

