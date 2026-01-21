Teen girl Chanell “Bubba” Adderley dies following crash on Prince Charles Drive!

18-year-old Chanell “Bubba” Adderley

NASSAU| Tributes are pouring in on social media following the tragic death of a young woman with a promising future who died following a car crash on Prince Charles Drive.

The 18-year-old Chanell “Bubba” Adderley was driving in the area early Monday morning (19th January) when her vehicle crashed into a wooden pole. She was taken to hospital following the crash where she died a short while later.

Her aunt Michelle Adderley wrote: “The family is quiet without you. How do you mend a broken heart Lord we need you. Our earth angel is gone “Bubba” for the short time you had on earth, you’ve impacted so many lives that it almost seems impossible to do. The family, our church family and your friends are devastated by your passing. ONLY God could help us through this one. We will love you forever my darling heart. May your soul rest in peace and rise in glory.”

Bahamas Press sends our deep condolences to the family and pray that her soul rest in peace.

