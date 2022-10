Nesbitt Higgins

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Nesbitt Higgins.

He was a Past Grand Master in the Royal Eagle Lodge #1, a loyal faithful and dedicated member of the Free National Movement, and Member of the McDonald’s Kitchen Cabinet.

Mr Higgins was also a former manager at BTC. He was force and called Hubert Minnis to resign on the night of September 16th.

Today we pray for his family on his passing and that his soul may find rest.