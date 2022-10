NASSAU, The Bahamas — Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith delivered remarks during the Unveiling of the Newly Revitalized Children’s Corner ceremony, October 11, 2022 in recognition of children with Leukemia at the Oncology Centre, Princess Margaret Hospital.

In photo, he says thanks to Daliyah Culmer, 5th grade student of Woodcock Primary School, for her acts of kindness. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)