Patron of Children’s Home fundraiser, Mrs. Davis, asserts youth resourcefulness will shape the future

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas – Patron of the Grand Bahama Children’s Home Fundraiser, Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, on Saturday, December 19, said the children of the nation will shape the future.

Mrs. Davis, wife of Prime Minister Philip Davis, was the keynote speaker at the Children’s Home major fundraiser, Sip Savor Support, held at The Stoned Crab Restaurant. The sold-out event was also attended by Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, the Hon. Obie Wilchcombe; Minister of National Security, the Hon. Wayne Munroe; Kevin Seymour, chairman of the Board for the Grand Bahama Children’s Home; Sarah St. George, Vice Chairman of the Grand Bahama Port Authority along with several other members of the Board, business community and friends of the Home.

It is important to look after the children now, Mrs. Davis said, so that they are here to look after the country in the future.

“It will be their ideas, their resourcefulness which will help solve problems like disease, famine and threats to our environment; the problems we are having now, our children that we have to look after will have to be here to solve those problems later on in the future.”

Mrs. Davis went on to say, “It will be their ideas, their values, their education that will shape our nation and indeed the world. It will shape our culture, our nation, our values and our ideas.”

It is important that all is done to ensure that the children enjoy their childhood with a secure and loving family life. If this is absent, places like The Grand Bahama Children’s Home stand in.

“That way, children can develop to their full potential. They can grow up, become adults and then in turn, become good parents.”

To assist with the running of the Home, several businesses came forward last week and made much-needed donations, as did Marc and Eileen Weller of Weller Development during the event.

“So, I salute the Grand Bahama Children’s Home for being a safe haven for abandoned or abused or neglected children in the Northern Bahamas area – Grand Bahama, Abaco and Bimini. They are committed to giving the best care that they can do for each child. They can save each child from any calamity they have faced and help them to thrive.”

The cost of the dinner was generously covered by Lady Henrietta St. George and the St. George family who have had ties with the home for decades.