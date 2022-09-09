Peeping Tom gets $5,000 bail after being accused of masterbating outside bathroom on Crooked Island…

Levant Wright Jr, 19,

Crooked Island| A suspected pervert has once again been accused of being a peeping Tom.

Levant Wright Jr, 19, is accused of masturbating outside a woman’s bedroom window on Landrail Point, Crooked Island on August 27.

Last August, Wright was accused of watching a woman as she bathed in Acklins. The matter is still pending.

Wright was granted $5,000 bail in the latest case. He has to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his release and keep a curfew of 8pm to 7am.

Meanwhile the rapists dem who giving the young minors STDs gets off. Well wait!

