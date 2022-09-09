Man charged with Gambier Village killing

Takeyo Poitier

Police say they’ve found the person responsible for the shooting death of Shanton Johnson (pictured).

Johnson, 29, was gunned down around 2am on September 6 while checking the perimeter of his home on Douglas Road in Gambier.

Police arrested 20-year-old Takeyo Poitier, of Douglas Road, and allegedly found him with a 9mm pistol and six bullets.

Poitier did not have to enter pleas to charges of murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

He was denied bail and the matter was adjourned to January 28, 2023. On that date, he will receive a voluntary bill of indictment that will send the case to the Supreme Court for trial.