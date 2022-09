Davanya Butler

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has identified the girl who died after a swing set collapsed on her on Thursday is seven-year-old Davanya Butler.

We understand Butler was swinging on a swing set on Sutton Street off Kemp Road at around 7pm when it collapsed on her as she was supervised by adults. She later died following the incident.

Family members described her as joyful, helpful and playful. Her mother says she never attended school.

