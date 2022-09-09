Second track star shot and stabbed this morning…

Coach Stephen Murry

NASSAU | A second former track star has suffered a violent attack early this morning.

Bahamas Press is learning track coach Stephen Murry was shot three times and violently stabbed about the body this morning. He is alive and in hospital with the bullets all missing vital organs.

Details as to how this incident occurred is unknow.

Two weeks ago former Olympian Shavez Hart was fatally shot and killed outside his club in North Abaco as he attempted to stop a fight. He died on the scene.

