PGA Korn Ferry Tour/Great Abaco Classic Returns To Abaco

The golf course at the Abaco Club, the top golf resort in The Bahamas, which is located in South Abaco.

NASSAU, Bahamas (23 Jan. 2023) – Following a magnificent showcase of high-level golf skills at last week’s PGA Korn Ferry Tour/ Great Exuma Classic, top golfers moved on to the Korn Ferry Tour/Great Abaco Classic in Great Abaco, where they will continue the battle for 30 PGA TOUR cards and $28 million prize in money. The Abaco tournament is scheduled to take place January 22 – 25 at Abaco Club on Winding Bay.

The event management firm bdG Sports owns and operates the two season-opening events of the PGA sanctioned Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic and The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic. Both golf tournaments were launched in 2017. This year marks the return of The Great Abaco Classic to the island of Abaco since the devastation of Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

At the opening of the tournament at Abaco Club on January 22, John Pinder, MP for Central and South Abaco and Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, expressed his excitement about the return of the Great Abaco Classic. “I must say how pleased I am to have The Abacos, once again, be a part of the opening tournaments of the PGA Korn Ferry Tour.”

Mr. Pinder also took the occasion to express his gratitude to bdG Sports for the $250,000 donation the firm contributed to the Abaco hurricane relief in 2019. “I want to thank bdG Sports for their donation to the relief effort of Abaco, which is my home. The rebuilding of The Abacos has been a collective effort, and that collective effort has made this event possible.”

This week, Bahamian professional golfer Cameron Riley will make his big debut at the Great Abaco Classic, after defeating fellow Bahamian golfer Devaughn Robinson in a playoff during trials at the Royal Blue Club at Baha Mar on December 20, 2022.

This is The Bahamas’ third time hosting the illustrious Korn Ferry Tour, which continues to attract hundreds of visitors and golf enthusiasts. Following the conclusion of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, next up on the PGA Korn Ferry Tour is the Panama Championship, which is slated for 2 -5 February at Club de Golf de Panama, Panama City.