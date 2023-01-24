THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH & WELLNESS OFFERS CONDOLENCES ON THE PASSING OF VETERAN PSYCHIATRIST DR. TIMOTHY BARRETT

Dr. Timothy Barrett

STATEMENT| It is with deep sadness that the Ministry of Health & Wellness acknowledges the death of veteran psychiatrist Dr. Timothy Barrett who passed away on Friday evening while in hospital.

A past President of The Medical Association of The Bahamas and a former Chairman of the Bahamas Medical Council, Dr. Barrett was a highly respected member of the medical fraternity. In January of 2021 he assumed the post of Mental Health Consultant at the University of The Bahamas where he provided mental and psychological health services for faculty, staff and students at both the New Providence and Grand Bahama campus’.

The Ministry offers sincere condolences to his family and friends as well as those who would have come to know him through his passion to serve in the field of mental wellness.