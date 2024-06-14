PHA ADDRESSES SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEO ALLEGING UNSANITARY CONDITIONS IN PMH DIALYSIS UNIT

file photo.

STATEMENT: The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) has been made aware of a video circulating on social media alleging unsanitary conditions at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) Dialysis Unit.

The video references challenges related to the plumbing infrastructure that affected the Dialysis Unit from the 1st Quarter of 2023.

The Authority would like to clarify that the issues highlighted in the video were due to a collapse of old cast iron pipes. Our dedicated plumbers and masons undertook extensive work, excavating approximately eight feet underground by hand to remove the failed pipes.

Additionally, internal teams addressed and corrected plumbing issues on the floor above the Dialysis Unit.

The management team at Princess Margaret Hospital and the PHA prioritize the safety and well-being of our patients and staff.

We are committed to maintaining a safe and clean environment within our facilities. Work continues throughout the hospital, including the PMH Dialysis Unit, to address maintenance issues, upgrade infrastructure, and improve clinical environments to ensure the delivery of quality care.

Patients, visitors, and the public are encouraged to utilize the hospital’s Client Feedback Line to voice any concerns at 1.242.825.3438.

We appreciate the public’s understanding and patience as we continue to make necessary improvements to our facilities. The PHA remains steadfast in its mission to provide high-quality healthcare services to all Bahamians.