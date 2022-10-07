PHA Extends Condolences on the Passing of Two Members of Sandilands Staff

Bernadette Tynes and Bertrum McPhee

Statement| The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) and the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC) are saddened to confirm the loss of Bernadette Tynes, Maid, of the Housekeeping Department, and Bertram McPhee, Patient Care Assistant, of the Robert Smith Ward.

Their lives were tragically lost Friday, 07 October 2022.

The Board of Directors, Managing Director, and other Senior Executives, and the entire PHA family joins the Sandilands family in offering heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, loved ones, friends, and colleagues of Bernadette and Bertram.

May their souls rest in peace.

