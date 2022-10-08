Long Island -The Bahamas Agrees on Massive New Cruise Port Development

LONG ISLAND| As The Long Island MP Adrian Gibson battles with serious charges in the courts the Davis Administration is resetting the game for Long Island.

The Bahamas attracts major investments as it signs a deal for a new cruise port based on Long Island, capable of handling 13,000 guests daily.

The Bahamian Government has signed an agreement for another cruise port in the island group. Azul Destinations Ltd and Calypso Cove Destinations Ltd will be constructing a luxury resort and cruise port at Long Island, estimated to cost around 250 million dollars, called Calypso Cove.

The private cruise port will be filled with activities for visiting cruise passengers and include a casino, waterpark, 18-hole golf course, and much more. The development of Calypso Cove is under the direction of former Carnival Corporation VP of global port and destination development, Carlos Torres de Navarra.