PHA Pharmacies Resume Regular Hours

PMH.

Effective immediately, the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) pharmacies, have resumed regular hours of operation.

The Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) is open Monday to Saturday 8:00am to 4:00pm, to fill outpatient prescriptions.

Grand Bahamas Health Services (GBHS) pharmacies have also returned to regular hours:

• Eight Mile Rock Clinic 8:00 am – 4:00pm

• Freeport Community Clinic 8:00am – 4:00pm

• Hawksbill Clinic 8:00am – 4:00pm

• Pearce Plaza 9:00am – 5:00pm.

Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC) has resumed its regular hours Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday 9:00am to 12:00pm, to fill outpatient prescriptions.

PHA is grateful to its Supplies Management and Pharmacy Services teams for their dedication and commitment to patient care.

The Authority is also grateful for the patience demonstrated by members of the public accessing pharmacy services and we remain committed to providing quality care and service to the Bahamian people.

The public is encouraged to follow all advisories and updates from the Ministry of Health & Wellness and the Public Hospitals Authority for further information regarding hospital services.