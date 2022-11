South African singer Nomcebo is in The Bahamas 🇧🇸 Here’s a recap of her first day in our beautiful country! See her live this Saturday at Bubble in Bahamas 2. • Tickets can be purchased at MinisoBahamas in the Mall at Marathon. • #AlphaSounds #CarnivalBubble #BubbleInBahamasPart2 #AllInclusive #fetecation #NOMCEBO #jerusalema #carnival #party #socamusic #party #vacation #bahamas