TWO MEN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH THE MURDER OF WIHELM AMSELWEG HENRICK

NASSAU| Well the community of South Andros turned over to police two men they suspect were behind that murder of a German resident. That’s one thing with the island now…dey does handover suspects.

Police has confirmed the identity of the German National, who was shot and killed on the island of Andros as 57-year-old Torsten Wilhelm Hendrick of Geretsried Amselweg, Germany. HENRICK has been coming to the Bahamas for over 30 years.

The incident occurred shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday 2nd November 2022.

Two suspects were flown onto the capital this morning and processing has begun. Their identities are still unknown at this time.

