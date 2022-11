Rev’d Pauline Cartwright

BP Breaking| A woman in the Anglican Church is rising to the top. THE Rev’d Pauline Cartwight rector of St. JOHN the Baptist Anglican Church on Abaco was installed last evening along with her team as President of the Abaco Christian Council.

As we celebrate her rise we wonder how come the “Women Dem” nor “the church” had anything to say about this?!

Congratulations Rev’d Cartwright!!!