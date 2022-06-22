Plane crash landing at Miami International

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) – A plane arriving from Santo Domingo at Miami International Airport caught fire after it made a crash landing, tearing through structures before coming to rest in a grassy area.

Red Air flight 203, with 130 people, including 10 crew members on board, made an emergency landing at around 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, after something went wrong with the landing gear.

Dozens of first responders flooded the runway in emergency mode, as rush hour drivers on and near the busy 836 did double takes and then began shooting video, documenting and commenting on the danger.

“What happened here is a miracle,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.