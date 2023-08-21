PM Davis celebrates MARCH FOR JESUS Campaign…

Jesus Marchers exiting West Bay Street.

PM DAVIS: Yesterday (Saturday 19th, 2023), as the heavens opened and rain poured, I watched in awe as Beijing Rodgers and a resilient group of our nation’s youth marched with unwavering spirit, echoing a timeless message of faith and unity. Their march for Jesus was not just a show of devotion but a reminder of the bedrock upon which our nation was built.

In today’s age, we often find ourselves inundated with stories of the struggles our youth face. Yet, in the midst of these narratives, stand giants like Beijing and her fellow marchers, who remind us that our young people are not just the future, but they are our ‘now’. Their boldness in faith, their spirit of unity, and their sheer determination shine bright, dispelling any shadows of doubt.

Let us take a moment to celebrate these young hearts. They not only made me proud as a leader but moved me deeply as a fellow believer. Their walk in the rain is symbolic of the challenges we face; even when the world seems cold and unforgiving, faith can keep us warm and guide us forward.

To Beijing Rodgers and every young soul who marched with her: Your courage, your commitment, and your conviction serve as an inspiration for us all. You are a testament to the power of faith and the boundless potential of our nation’s youth.

Thank you for reminding us of where our true strength lies.