Retired Educator Minister Jacqueline Rahming passes…

Minister Jacqueline Rahming

Nassau| Bahamas Press is now learning former educator Minister Jacqueline Rahming, wife of Former National Overseer of the Church of God Of Prophecy Bishop Elgarnet Rahming passed away this morning at her home in Mt Vernon.

Mrs Rahming also served as General Secretary for the Church.

To Bishop Rahming and the entire Church of God of Prophecy family we at BP convey our deep condolences to the family.

On Sunday Bishop Sterling Moss collapsed and died while singing ‘Victory in Jesus’ during his 40th wedding anniversary service. He too was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy.

May she rest in peace