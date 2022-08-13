PM Davis launched Park Connect on Cat Island…

PM Davis with young students of Cat Island.

Today, as a result of the efforts of the Office of The Prime Minister and the Ministry of Economic Affairs I was so excited to announce the official launch of Bahamas Park Connect.

This launch event kicked off in beautiful Cat Island on the New Bight Regatta Site this morning where our Prime Minister signaled the provision of Free Wi-Fi access in constituency parks throughout The Bahamas.

So, to my beloved Golden Gates residents, today I officially announced to you, FREE Wi-Fi on Sunshine Park.

I hope this will aid you in internet connection for your academic, social and business internet tasks, all while you enjoy Sunshine Park.

Park Connect in Garden Hills….Davis Government on the move…

Minister Mario Bowleg launches free WIFI on Garden Hills Park, in the Garden Hills Constituency.

