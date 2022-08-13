SECOND HOMICIDE OF A SOUTH BEACH RESIDENT 12 HOURS APART…

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting that a second man from South has been shot dead this Saturday morning.

Police officers were on the scene of a homicide in the area of Kenwood Avenue, South Beach just before 10am.

This is the second murder in less than 12 hours.

A 26-year-old man, of South Beach (victim shown here), was shot and killed off Soldier Road around 10 p.m. Friday. A man who he was talking with before the incident was also shot and transported to hospital via private vehicle.

The murder count now stands at 87.